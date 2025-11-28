CM envisions wider spiritual role for TTD

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed TTD to craft programmes that project Tirumala’s spiritual heritage globally, positioning the institution as a leading centre for spirituality, annaprasadam, education and healthcare.

He reviewed the endowments department and TTD at the Secretariat on Thursday and asked officials to replicate Tirumala’s best practices across major temples in the state.

Naidu instructed TTD to use organic products for prasadam preparation and deploy advanced technology for devotee management. He emphasised seamless queue systems, integrated services and linking the devotees’ portal with RTGS for real-time oversight. He said the central objective must be fast, convenient darshanam for all pilgrims.

The Chief Minister ordered a complete upgrade of healthcare facilities in Tirupati by integrating Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS), Ruia Hospital as well as BIRRD Hospital and managing them on the model of Sri Sathya Sai Hospitals.

He asked TTD to invite top medical specialists as Srivari Sevakus and ensure direct procurement of medicines from manufacturers. Emergency transport for devotees in queues must be strengthened, he added.

Naidu directed officials to phase in electric vehicles across Tirumala to curb pollution and shift core services to WhatsApp governance. He reviewed preparations for Vaikuntha Ekadashi and instructed TTD to offer registration in all languages and maximise darshanam capacity.

The Chief Minister said daily prayers must be strictly implemented in all temples under TTD and emphasised conservation of Tirumala’s medicinal forest and biodiversity. He instructed redesign of the 5,000 temples planned across the state to ensure spiritual ambience, along with restoration of ancient temples.

Officials informed Naidu that new TTD temples are under development in Navi Mumbai, Ulundurpet (Tamil Nadu) and other States. The CM insisted that every temple in India and abroad built under TTD’s guidance must maintain full transparency in the management of Srivari funds and assets.

Naidu reviewed measures for faster darshanam, including efforts to prevent misuse of cottage bookings and automation of the Annadanam kitchen to serve 2.75 lakh devotees daily. He was also briefed on sanitation monitoring and plans to rename cottages and streets in Tirumala in line with local mythology.