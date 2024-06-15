CM extends help to family ‘harassed’ by YSRCP govt

Vijayawada: ChiefMinister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday showed his humaneness to a woman Arudra from Kakinada by not only announcing Rs 5 lakh financial assistance but also Rs 10,000 monthly pension for her. Arudra, who faced various kinds of harassment from the earlier YSRCP government, called on the Chief Minister at the State Secretariat along with her daughter. She explained to Naidu how she was harassed by the YSRCP government and that her daughter Sailakshmi Chandra is suffering from serious backbone problems.

Arudra explained to the Chief Minister the problems created by the local YSRCP leaders when she tried to dispose of her property to meet the medical expenses of her daughter. “I was forced to knock the doors of the court for disposing of my land at Amalapuram,” she said.

Responding immediately to Arudra’s woes, Naidu announced Rs 5 lakh as financial assistance and also Rs 10,000 monthly pension for her. The Chief Minister also assured her that the State government will do its best to assist her in the legal cases that she was facing with regard to her property.

Arudra turned emotional on getting the assistance and told Naidu that following his victory in the elections, she felt that she would be able to easily overcome her problems and it has come true now. She said that when she tried to take her problems once to the notice of the then Chief Minister Jagan, she was not allowed to meet him and instead illegal cases were foisted against her.

This has caused mental agony for her finally branding her that she was not mentally sound.

On hearing her problems, Chandrababu Naidu assured her that his government will stand by her.