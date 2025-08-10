CM: Focus on ganja-free agency to boost tourism

Paderu: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has expressed his opinion that tourism can thrive in the Agency areas if the cultivation, transport, and consumption of ganja are prevented. He instructed the police to work systematically towards zero ganja cultivation and zero crime in the agency areas.

Marking International Indigenous Peoples' Day on Saturday, Chandrababu visited Lagisapalli in the Paderu division of Alluri Sitarama Raju district. At the Praja Vedika, he laid the foundation stones for various projects and inaugurated several developmental programmes aimed at improving facilities in Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) areas. Speaking on the occasion, Chandrababu Naidu reaffirmed that steady development of tribal areas and welfare of tribals would remain priorities of his government.

“Our goal is the welfare of tribals and the development of their areas. We have given special attention by appointing IAS officers in ITDAs,” Naidu said, addressing the gathering. He amplified that IAS officers had been posted in seven ITDAs to ensure efficient administration and emphasised that tribals could achieve miracles if given proper opportunities and support. Naidu highlighted tourism and food processing as priority sectors.

Earlier, Naidu extended "World Tribal Day greetings" on 'X' and said the TDP-led government was working towards developing tribal and plains regions on an equal footing.

Besides highlighting developmental and welfare activities executed in tribal areas over the past year, Naidu said he would discuss future projects with tribals and announce decisions soon.

Chandrababu asked officials to ensure that organic and tribal products got marketing support for sales on e-commerce platforms. He instructed them to work towards creating international marketing facilities for tribal products.

Describing the Agency area as a "great wonder created by God", if remarked that if he were to be reborn, he would wish to be born there. He praised the pure mountains, forests, and the good-hearted people of the region. He said that indigenous people were naturally skilled and capable, and that the development of the state was possible only when tribal people were developed.

Chandrababu Naidu mentioned that it was former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh NT Rama Rao, who prioritised the development of tribal areas.

"If given opportunities, tribal people can achieve wonders. We are giving high priority to tourism and food processing. We are releasing funds for school buildings. We have made medical services available in tribal areas. We are transforming tribal villages into places where there is no need for 'doli' transportation," the Chief Minister said.

Earlier, Naidu visited the forest shrine of Goddess Modakondamma in Vanjangi and performed special pujas. He inspected coffee plantations nearby and spoke with the farmers, enquiring about any difficulties they faced. He went round stalls set up by various government departments at the venue.

The Chief Minister enquired from officials the progress of homestay projects in tribal areas and advised them to ensure that homestays provided a healthy environment for tourists to enjoy nature. He also unveiled a new logo for branding tribal products.

The Chief Minister suggested considering partnerships with major companies to further market tribal products and emphasized the need to promote organic food products. The Chief Minister bought a sari woven in the Agency area and had a cup of coffee at an Araku coffee stall set up by a DWCRA woman. He enquired from her the income generated from the stall.

Later, he posted on ‘X’: “Nothing beats a cup of fresh Araku coffee, enjoyed where it's grown, in nature's heart, where tribal communities' efforts bring this unique brew to life.” Chandrababu Naidu also suggested focusing on the production of cookies, millet biscuits, and chocolates using locally available raw materials.