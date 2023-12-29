CM fulfilled all promises, claims Kakani

Pidathapaluru (Nellore district): Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy has appealed the people to extend their cooperation to the government as Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has fulfilled all the promises given to them during 2019 electioneering. He inaugurated CC drains, constructed at a cost of Rs 1.05 crore at Pudathapaluru village of Muthukur mandal on Thursday.

Pointing out that development of villages was completely neglected during TDP regime and people living in rural areas earlier faced serious problems due to lack of basic infrastructure facilities, Minister Kakani claimed that after YSR Congress Party came to power in 2019 elections, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had reviewed the condition of villages and immediately sanctioned funds for providing infrastructure facilities in the interest of people.

He stated that Andhra Pradesh is the only State in the entire country that is providing medical services worth Rs 25 lakh free of cost under Dr YSR Aarogyasri scheme. Under this scheme, the entire family can avail medical services in corporate network hospitals free of cost. As per 2019 election manifesto, the government will provide Rs 3,000 pension to all the eligible from January 2024, he assured. The Minister disclosed that till date the government has taken up various development works worth Rs 14.85 crore in Pidathapaluru village.

Minister Kakani distributed new Aarogyasri cards and Tabs to 462 students in the village. Aarogyasri coordinator Dr Chandra Sekhar, SSA APP Usha Rani and others were present.