CM helped weaker sections live with pride: Ministers

Narasaraopet(Palnadu ditrict): YSRCP’s Samajika Sadhikara bus yatra evoked good response in Narasaraopeta constituency of Palnadu district on Monday. Party top leaders launched a vigorous attack against TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu during the yatra.

Later, emphasising the bus yatra’s focus on social and political empowerment, YSRCP leaders underscored the upliftment of marginalised communities by the current government. Important leaders from BC, SC, ST, and minority communities, including Merugu Nagarjuna, Audimulapu Suresh, Karumuri Nageswara Rao, MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayulu, MLAs Gopireddy Srinivas Reddy, Hafeez Khan and other senior leaders participated in the bus yatra.

Addressing a huge gathering, social welfare minister Merugu Nagarjuna affirmed that CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was dedicated to the welfare of BC, SC, ST, and minority people and highlighted the significant strides made in benefitting the poor Dalits, enabling BCs to lead their lives with pride and fostering contentment among minorities. The minister said that the CM allotted a substantial 80 per cent of 2.75 lakh jobs to BC, SC, ST, and minority communities.

Minister Suresh emphasised the resolution of challenges faced by drum artistes, Padmashalis and other community members by the YSRCP government. Suresh, hailing from the Dalit community, underscored his ministerial appointment and the elevation of others as Deputy Chief Ministers, attributing it to Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The ministers lashed out at Chandrababu for attempting to conceal his wrongdoings and asserted that his deceptions would not succeed in light of numerous ‘scandals’ he committed over the years. Also, they alleged that TDP chief had engaged in caste-based divisions and claimed that Naidu now secured bail in a Skill Development case by paying a “substantial amount”.

In the Sakajika Sadhikara Yatra held at Elamanchili, party leaders including Dy CM Budi Mutyala Naidu, revenue minister Dharmana Prasada Rao, IT minister Gudivada Amaranth, Anakapalli MP Beesetty Venkata Satyavati, district president Boddeda Prasad MLA Karanam Dharmasri, and Elamanchili MLA Kannababu Raju took part. The yatra was organised at Mydukur in YSR district (South Zone) also on

