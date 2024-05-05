Traffic restrictions imposed at Parade Grounds amid Amit Shah's election campaign

Ahead of the parliamentary election campaign meeting of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the Parade Grounds on Sunday, traffic restrictions have been imposed in the areas surrounding the venue. CP Kothakota Srinivas Reddy announced that there will be restrictions in the vicinity of the parade ground from 5 pm to 9 pm on Sunday.

Traffic diversions will be implemented from Panjagutta to Greenlands, Begumpet to Parade Grounds, and Tivoli Cross Road to Plaza Cross Road. Motorists traveling on these routes are advised to take alternative roads to avoid congestion. Parking spaces have been allocated at Dhobighats near Bison Polo Grounds, Cantonment Park, and Hockey Ground for attendees of the meeting.



In a separate statement, Cyberabad Joint CP Tropic Joel Davis announced traffic restrictions in the Shamshabad area during the Congress rally and public meeting on Sunday. Vehicles coming to the airport from the Arangar direction will not be allowed on the Shamshabad service road. Those coming from other parts of Mahabubnagar will have to use the outer service road to reach their destination.



Motorists are requested to adhere to the restrictions and follow the designated routes to ensure smooth traffic flow during the events.