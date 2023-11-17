CM ignoring devpt, only keen on loans, says Purandeswari

Guntur: BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari criticised that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy concentrated only on how to get more loans to the state instead of developing the state. She said during the last four-and-a-half-years rule, the latter had ignored the development of the state.

Addressing media at the Bandlamudi Gardens here on Thursday, she said the YSRCP government has failed to get a single major industry to the state and investors are not coming forward to set up industries in the state.

The government has failed to generate employment opportunities in the state. As a result, the youth are migrating to other states. Development has come to a grinding halt in the state, she said.

The BJP government at the Centre is committed to the construction of the State Capital in Amaravati and the Jagan Mohan Reddy government decided to set up three capitals in the three regions to check regional imbalances, she added.

She recalled that the Centre had released Rs 2,500 crore for the construction of the state capital and Amaravati-Anantapur Highway.

She criticised the state government for failing to supply drinking water to the AIIMS and urged the party leaders to explain the failures and corruption of the YSRCP government to people.

Earlier, she visited ANGRAU and enquired about the use of drones in agriculture. She examined the building construction at the AIIMS with the Central government funds.