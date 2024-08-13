CM in favour of setting up temple tourism circuit: MyNaa Swamy

Puttaparthy (Sri Sathya Sai district): Tourismexpert and historian MyNaa Swamy informed that he had submitted a preliminary report on the development of temple tourism circuit to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday and the latter had assured to promote temple tourism circuit as part of the plan to boost tourism in the State.

Speaking to reporters at Gorantla Madhavaraya temple here on Monday, Swamy said that he explained to the CM about the potential of tourism development in the proposed circuit. With the CM responding positively for his request, the tourism expert said that he will prepare a detailed action plan suggesting implementation and present it to the CM again.

The temple tourism circuit, which starts from Hemavathi in Sri Sathya Sai district, ends at Srikalahasti in Tirupati district. Famous temples, forts, palaces and historical places of Hemavathi, Penukonda, Lepakshi, Gorantla, Mereddipalli, Mallela, Kadiri, Somapalyam, Vayalpadu, Srinivasa Mangapuram, Chandragiri, Tirupati, Gudimallam and Srikalahasti are located in this circuit. Developmental activities such as ropeways, sound and light shows, laser shows, archaeological museums, film exhibition centres, children parks, accommodation and restaurants, improvement of roads and transport facilities etc. will be in the Hemavathi-Srikalahasti Mega Tourism Circuit, MyNaa Swamy added.

Around Rs 500 crore will be spent on the proposed project and funds would be provided by the Central government through various schemes. He said with the establishment of temple tourism circuit, the region will be developed, and thousands of people will get employment. The development of tourism mega circuits in the State will provide an opportunity to introduce State's cultural and historical heritage to the world.