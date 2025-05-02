CM inaugurates 11 MSME parks across Andhra

Nellorepalem: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday virtually inaugurated MSME parks in 11 assembly constituencies, built at Rs 216 crore across the state, from Nellore district. Naidu also laid the foundation stone for another 39 MSME parks during a public meeting, as part of the plan to establish 175 MSME industrial parks across the state.

"In the coming days, we will set up MSME parks in all 175 constituencies," said Naidu, addressing a village gathering. He added that the service sector is the highest employment-generating sector and needs a boost from industrial development. The TDP-led government aims to establish one MSME park in every assembly constituency under the "One Family, One Entrepreneur" initiative. Elaborating on the Narampeta MSME park in Nellore district, the CM said it spans 173 acres and its layout will be developed for Rs 37 crore.

Naidu said 338 industries will be set up in the park, attracting investments worth Rs 250 crore and potentially creating at least 2,500 jobs.