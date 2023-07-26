  • Menu
CM inaugurates millets processing unit in Vizianagaram dist

Collector S Nagalakshmi, Joint Collector Mayur Ashok and others taking part in the inaugural function of the millets processing plant in Vizianagaram
Highlights

  • It has been established at a cost of Rs 4 crore
  • Collector S Nagalakshmi says efforts are being made to improve the income of farmers

Vizianagaram: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy virtually inaugurated a millets processing unit at Kalkepalli Rega village in L Kota mandal on Tuesday. It has been established at a cost of Rs 4 crore and it would provide direct employment to 30 youth.

The unit will procure Ragi and other millets from the farmers belonging to the district and surrounding areas and convert the grains into flour and later they make biscuits, snacks and others and sell them in nearby markets.

Around 1,500 farmers have jointly opened a Farmer Producers organisation (FPO) and started the plant. Collector S Nagalakshmi said that the district administration has been striving to improve the living standards and income of the farmers.

She said that the consumption of millets among the public has gone up significantly during the past few years and the farmers should avail the opportunity and try to improve their living standards.

S Kota MLA K Srinivasa Rao appealed to the Chief Minister to establish more food processing industries to extend support to the farmers. Joint collector Mayur Ashok and others have attended the programme.

