CM inaugurates Rs 36 crore projects at Simhadripuram

Kadapa: Putting developmental activities on the fast forward mode, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on day two of his three-day visit to Kadapa district inaugurated several development works worth Rs 36.03 crore at Simhadripuram near here on Sunday.

The Chief Minister launched the Rs 11.6 crore road widening and beautification works, the Rs 5.5 crore YSR Park developed in an extent of 1.5 acres, the newly built police station worth Rs 2 crore, the Rs 3.19 crore Tahasildar office, Rs 3.16 crore MPDO office and other development works, including the modernised Simhadri Junction. He later participated in the YSRCP local leaders’ meeting.

Earlier, the Chief Minister visited the YSR Ghat at Idupulapaya, garlanded the statue of his father and former Chief Minister Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy, paid floral tributes at the Samadhi besides holding a meeting with the Pulivendula mandal YSRCP leaders.



The Chief Minister along with his mother YS Vijayamma and wife YS Bharathi Reddy, participated in the Christmas prayers held at the prayer hall at Idupulapaya.