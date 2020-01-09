CM Jagan assures to hike wages of Mid-day meal workers

CM Jagan said that mid-day meal menu being changed totally. Each day in the week will have separate items as per the menu card. He has listed out the items in the menu card which were received with applause from the gathering. "No other CM has cared so much about the menu and want to provide healthy food for the children, except myself", he said. The wages for mid day meal staff also has been increased.

The conditions in schools also will be changed with Nadu Nedu scheme. Schools and hostels will completely be transformed in three year period. This year, after Pongal, 15000 schools in the state will see total changes with improved toilets, classrooms, compound walls and others. "By the day of reopening of schools after summer vacation every student will be given a kit consisting of books, shoes, socks and other material," CM said.

The chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy after launching Amma Vodi scheme addressed the gathering in Chittoor and promised to change mid day meals menu and hike in workers wages.

He asked the mothers to donate Rs.1000 out of the Rs.15000 to the maintenance of toilets and watchmen in the schools. "I am asking this as the maternal uncle of your children. By doing so, you will get ownership in the schools and be part of the management", he averred.

If any eligible candidates could not enrol their names for the scheme, can enrol it before February 9, CM announced.