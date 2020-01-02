CM Jagan expresses outrage over ACB's performance, puts a deadline to meet desired results

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed outrage over the performance of the ACB (Anti-Corruption Department) in dealing with the corruption cases filed by the public through a toll-free number. He said the ACB's performance was not up to the potential. However, the chief minister has suggested that the authorities be more active and dedicated to their job.

CM Jagan Reddy emphasised the importance of the toll-free number initiated by the government, which is meant for receiving complains against the corruption in the government offices. "No one should be affected with the corruption," CM said.

Chief Minister asserted that there should be no cases of corruption anywhere be it at Revenue offices, registration offices and town planning offices. "There is a need to inculcate the fear among the officers who yield to corruption," CM opined. Later, the chief minister has directed ACB officials to hire the required staff to go strong at corruption and also puts a deadline to meet the desired results.

CM Jagan assured the government's support of providing facilities to ACB. The review meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Neelam Sawhney, DGP Gautam Sawang, ACB chief Vishwajit and other officials.