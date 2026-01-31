Delhi Pro Volleyball League set to debut this year

Delhi Pro Volleyball League (DPVL) has been officially launched with backing of the Delhi Volleyball Association, along with support from the Delhi Olympic Association.

Former national volleyball players Neeti Rawat and Jasoda Gulliya officially announced the Delhi Pro Volleyball League, which will take to the court in 2026.

Kuldeep Vats, President, Delhi Olympic Association and Joint Secretary, Volleyball Federation of India, was present at the official announcement and assured full support to the league.

The league will feature six franchises and include players from Delhi as well as across the country. The players will be selected through fair and open trials to be conducted in the coming months.

"Delhi has always produced outstanding volleyball talent. The Delhi Pro Volleyball League is a timely and much-needed initiative that will give players a professional pathway and help strengthen the volleyball ecosystem at both state and national levels," Vats said.

Sudhir Vats, President, Delhi Volleyball Association, was also present at the occasion and welcomed the initiative. "This league will play a crucial role in identifying, nurturing and retaining volleyball talent from Delhi. With a transparent structure and fair opportunities, DPVL can become a benchmark for state-level professional leagues in India," he said.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said, “Volleyball is not just a sport, it is a game that builds coordination, cooperation and collective strength.” Taking this spirit forward and aligning with India’s growing sporting economy, the national capital is all set to make its mark on the professional volleyball map with the launch of the Delhi Pro Volleyball League.

Speaking about the long-term vision of the league, Jasoda Gulliya, Co-Founder, Delhi Pro Volleyball League, said, "Our vision is to build a professionally governed league that offers stability, transparency and long-term value to players, franchises and partners. DPVL is not just about hosting matches, but about creating a sustainable sporting ecosystem where volleyball talent can grow, earn and aspire globally.”

Highlighting the need for such a league, Neeti Rawat, Co-Founder, Delhi Pro Volleyball League, added, “Delhi has immense volleyball talent, but players often lack a consistent professional platform. DPVL aims to bridge that gap by giving athletes exposure, recognition and a clear pathway to higher levels of competition.”

At the event, Delhi’s Junior Boys and Girls Volleyball Teams were felicitated. The Junior Boys team recently finished runners-up at the National Championships, reinforcing the need for a professional league like DPVL to provide young players with the right platform to gain prominence and progress in their careers.