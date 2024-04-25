CM Jagan Files Nomination in Pulivendula Amidst Enthusiastic Support

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy filed his nomination papers in Pulivendula, symbolising a significant moment in the electoral process as he officially submitted his candidacy to the Pulivendula Returning Officer. The event drew a large crowd of supporters and well-wishers, underscoring the enthusiastic backing for CM Jagan in the region.

As the nomination program unfolded, the streets of Pulivendula reverberated with resounding chants of "Jai Jagan," reflecting the fervent support and admiration for the Chief Minister among the local populace. The outpouring of enthusiasm and solidarity showcased the strong bond between CM Jagan and the people of Pulivendula, as they gathered to witness and participate in this pivotal moment in the electoral journey.

CM Jagan's nomination filing in Pulivendula not only marked a formal step in the electoral process but also served as a testament to the enduring support and trust he enjoys among the community. The vibrant display of support and the spirited atmosphere during the nomination event underscored the significance of CM Jagan's leadership and his deep-rooted connection with the people of Pulivendula.