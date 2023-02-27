'CM Jagan forced teachers to act as security guards at liquor shops'

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh criticised that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has forced teachers to act as security guards before liquor shops and expressed deep concern over the humiliation meted out to the teaching community.





During his padayatra 'Yuva Galam' in Chandragiri constituency on the 28th day, he interacted with leaders of AP Teachers Federation (APTF). The leaders explained their series of problems and wanted a fixed policy for transfer of teachers and also payment of their salaries on the first of every month.





They also wanted the facial recognition system to be withdrawn and biometric system be reintroduced as during the TDP regime. Responding to their problems, Lokesh came down heavily on the Jagan Mohan Reddy government for registering cases against the teachers who fought for their genuine demands.





He promised to solve all their issues once the TDP forms the government again and also create a friendly atmosphere in which they can discharge their duties in a free and fair manner.





Earlier, Lokesh visited the level causeway at Thanapalli. The locals explained to him that the causeway was washed away in the floods that lashed the area in November 2021. He felt that inefficient administration and due to poor knowledge of the issues concerned, such situations arise. The causeway across the Swarnamukhi river too got damaged due to the floods and till now no remedial measures have been initiated. He promised to take up the causeway works soon after the TDP comes back to power.





Interacting with representatives of the Backward Classes (BC) community at Bhagyanagar, he said that his sole aim was to see to it that no person from the BC community should suffer from poverty. Assuring them that all the welfare schemes that are discontinued now will be revived, he told them that it is the TDP that was fighting with the Centre for the census of BCs.





Expressing concern over the sale of spurious liquor brands in the State, Lokesh alleged that CM Jagan was encouraging manufacture of such liquor.





Before beginning his Padayatra on Sunday, Lokesh had a special darshan of Goddess Padmavathi at Tiruchanur. So far, he has completed 367.3 km of padayatra in 28 days while on Sunday he covered a distance of 13.2 km.



