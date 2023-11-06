  • Menu
CM Jagan grants Rs. 10 lakh ex-gratia

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Md Ameen

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock over the RTC bus accident at the Pandit Nehru bus station at Vijayawada on Monday and conveyed condolences to the bereaved families.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to pay a compensation of Rs. 10 lakh each to kin of the deceased and provide better medical treatment to the injured.

He ordered an inquiry into the accident.

