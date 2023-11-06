Live
- Australian PM meets China's Xi in Beijing
- Rahul offers prayers to Adi Shankaracharya, serves food at langar in Kedarnath on day 2 of his visit
- Nifty’s fall in Oct was the steepest month-on-month decline in 2023
- OpenAI may release 'GPT builder' option for ChatGPT subscribers soon
- Australian universities to help refugees access higher education
- Snapchat empowering 200 mn users in India with AR experiences: CEO Evan Spiegel
- Maha pollution warning: Morning-evening walk may be injurious to health
- Heavy rain lashes Tirumala, low lying areas inundated
- Odd-even scheme in Delhi from Nov 13 to 20: Minister
- Delhi HC directs monitoring of Azad Market area for fire norm violations
Just In
CM Jagan grants Rs. 10 lakh ex-gratia
Highlights
Md Ameen
Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock over the RTC bus accident at the Pandit Nehru bus station at Vijayawada on Monday and conveyed condolences to the bereaved families.
The Chief Minister directed the officials to pay a compensation of Rs. 10 lakh each to kin of the deceased and provide better medical treatment to the injured.
He ordered an inquiry into the accident.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS