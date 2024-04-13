CM Jagan interacts with handloom weavers says YSRCP Govt has tie-up with international e-commerce platforms to sell the products

Mangalagiri: Handloom weavers expressed their strong support to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy during the interaction meeting with CM held in a convention center near Mangalagiri on Saturday as part of Memanta Sidham bus yatra.

Addressing the handloom weavers Jagan thanked them for their overwhelming support and said, the YCP govt have tied- up with international e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Myntra, and Flipkart to sell the handlooms via online platforms. Further, the govt have cleared Rs 120 crore debts in APCO and gave Rs 460 crores for the development of handloom weavers.

Jaganmohan Reddy said that he fielded Lavanya from weavers commu as the YSRCP candidate for Mangalagiri. But Chandrababu Naidu and his son Lokesh are denying the tickets to BC community members, where their population is high. Even in Mangalagiri, TDP gave the seat to Nara Lokesh and spending crores of rupees to grab the seat. Be in Mangalagiri or Kuppam, there is a higher percentage of BCs, but there is no importance given to the BCs,” said Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Jaganmohan Reddy said Seven municipal chairmen in the state are handloom weavers, and in Mangalagiri, out of 1,20,180 houses, 1,08,408 receive benefits from our various welfare schemes, which is 90.1% of the households.

He went on highlighting Chandrababu’s failed promises like property tax exemption for Handloom Cooperative Societies, ID card for the loom workers, 1 lakh corporate loan facility, the special fund (budget allocation) of Rs. 1000 Cr for handloom weavers, free health insurance for weavers, increase in pension, district level centers to help the weavers marketing the products, Handloom Park, which was not fulfilled.

Jaganmohan Reddy said that in the last 58 months, his govt have spent over Rs. 3,706 Cr for Handloom Weavers, without any corruption, or middlemen and in a transparent manner. Through YSR Nethanna Nestham, spent over Rs. 970 crores benefiting 1,00,006 weavers,” asserts CM Jagan. He said Over 94,410 handloom weavers’ families are taking pensions at their doorsteps.