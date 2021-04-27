Amaravati: Ruling out the possibility of total lockdown, Chief Minister Y S CM Jagan Mohan Reddy rules out lockdown asked all the District Collectors and Superintendent of Police to be on high alert and take all necessary measures to contain the spike in cases.

"The lockdown would result in greater loss to common people than the government. If the government loses Rs 1, people will lose about Rs 4. The national lockdown last year had cost the government nearly Rs 20,000 crore," he said. The Chief Minister said that the State now has enough oxygen supplies and there was no need to panic. About 320 to -340 metric tonnes of oxygen is being supplied every day which was sufficient to meet the present situation.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to conduct walk-in interviews to fill vacancies in the Health department and complete the recruitment in 48 hours.



He also directed the officials to grant permission only to 50 people for marriages and to ensure that social distancing was maintained in gyms, parks and swimming pools. He said all the financial activities should continue following the Covid protocols.

The Chief Minister said 7-crore doses of vaccines were being manufactured in the country every month of which one crore were Covaxin and remaining were Covishield. Vaccination of two doses is completed to 11.3-lakh people and a single dose of vaccine is administered to 45.48-lakh people of age above 45 in the State. From May 1, vaccination will also be given to people above 18 years.

Jagan said District Collectors should ensure effective functioning of 104 call centres. "It should become one stop solution for all issues related to Covid. Within three hours of receiving a call on 104 beds should be made available," he said.

A total of 355 hospitals in all districts are providing treatment for Covid with a bed capacity of 28,377 free of cost, he said. According to the CM, 17,901 beds were occupied. It would be the responsibility of the Joint Collectors and village/ ward Secretariats to ensure sanitation, supply of quality food, make doctors and paramedical staff available and setting up of help desks.

The Chief Minister said Covid hospitals at district level should be divided into clusters and in-charges should be appointed.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to take strict action against anyone who spreads rumours creating panic among people.