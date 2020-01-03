CM Jagan Reddy once again hints about mooting of three capitals at Eluru meeting

CM Jagan, who launched the revamped YSR Arogyasri pilot project in Eluru, has once again signalled his stand on the three capitals. CM Jagan, who spoke about the health scheme at a public meeting, has ensured that the govt would do equal justice all parts of the state.

"Everyone in the state should be good, and all areas should be developed; hence the government will come up various programs for the welfare of all the regions of the state," CM Jagan said. He asserted that everybody wants water, jobs and welfare schemes administration and assured of providing all these amenities.

CM Jagan made key comments that he had rectified the unfair decisions taken in the past by then TDP government. Speaking on the need to ensure that all areas remain together, CM said he would strive for the development of all the regions.

On the other hand, BCG committee would deliver its report to CM Jagan Reddy today while the High Power Committee report is awaited.