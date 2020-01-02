CM Jagan Reddy to launch revamped Arogyasri scheme on January 3

As announced earlier, the Andhra Pradesh government headed by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch the pilot project, which aims to provide medical expenses exceeding ₹1,000 to the people on Friday, January 3, 2020, at 10 am

The latest program comes under the ambit of Y.S.R. Arogyasri scheme. The pilot project will begin in Eluru of West Godavari. The government has said 2,000 diseases would be covered under the programme for those with an annual income is under Rs 5 lakh per. The scheme reportedly comes into action from April 1.

The scheme can be availed at hospitals in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai from November as opposed to the previous norm in which only 150 hospitals in the State were brought under the scheme.

The government is likely to set up Y.S.R. canteens in government hospitals to serve the needs of the patients. CM Jagan Reddy asserted that the Cancer also is included under Y.S.R. Arogyasri.

The tenders will be called soon to revamp 5000 health centres for the scheme under Nadu-Nedu program.