CM Jagan Reddy to meet BCG committee representatives tomorrow

Despite the farmer's agitation in demand to retain Amaravati as capital, the Andhra Pradesh government is firm on shifting the secretariate to Visakhapatnam. In the latest development, The chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy seems to have decided the date of moving the capital from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam. Tentatively the time is fixed on April 6th. The government has already given the oral instructions to the secretariate staff to take measures in this regard.

The official orders are likely to be issued in February, and the employees would move to Vizag sooner than later. With the announcement of mooting three capitals in the state assembly, the farmers in Amaravati have been agitating for the last 16 days, which led the YSRCP govt to constitute the High power committee to examine the GN Rao committee's recommendations of floating three capitals.

The government has decided to discuss the High Power and BCG committees reports in the state assembly in the last week of January before making the final announcement on the capital. But, the latest developments suggest that govt is firm on moving secretariat to Visakhapatnam.

Meanwhile, Representatives of the Boston Consultant Group and high power committee set up to study the GN Rao's report on the development of Andhra Pradesh will meet Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy tomorrow. On this occasion, it is learnt that they would submit a preliminary report on the capital issue.