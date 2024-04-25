Baisakh Month: A Time of Auspicious Beginnings and Sacred Festivals

As April comes to a close, we prepare to welcome May on the English calendar, while in accordance with the Hindu calendar, the auspicious Baisakh month commences following the conclusion of Chetra Purnima Tithi. For Hindus, Baisakh holds profound significance, hailed as the most propitious month for favorable outcomes as per the Skanda Purana. It is believed that by undertaking a daily pre-sunrise bath and engaging in meditation with devotion to God throughout Baisakh, one can attain significant blessings. This period also witnesses the celebration of several key festivals such as Akshaya Tritiya and Mohini Ekadashi. Additionally, Hari kirtans, dedicated to Lord Vishnu, adorn rural areas daily during this month, as revealed by Pandit Nandkishore Mudgal, a renowned astrologer based at the Astrology Centre in Pagla Baba Ashram, Deoghar, Jharkhand. He emphasizes the auspiciousness of performing pujas during Baisakh, which is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. According to his insights, Baisakh commenced on April 23 and will extend until May 24.

The Significance of Baisakh Month

Astrological Insights

Festival Calendar for Baisakh

Here is a compiled list of festivals scheduled throughout the Baisakh month:

• April 27 (Saturday) – Sankashti Chaturthi

• May 1 (Wednesday) – Monthly Kalashtami

• May 2 (Thursday) – Panchak (Starting and ending on May 6)

• May 4 (Saturday) – Varuthini Ekadashi

• May 5 (Sunday) – Pradosh Vrat

• May 6 (Monday) – Monthly Shivratri

• May 7 (Tuesday) – Vaishakh Amavasya

• May 10 (Friday) – Akshaya Tritiya

• May 11 (Saturday) – Vinayak Chaturthi

• May 14 (Tuesday) – Vrishabha Sankranti

• May 19 (Sunday) – Mohini Ekadashi

• May 20 (Monday) – Pradosh Vrat

• May 23 (Thursday) – Baishakh and Buddha Purnima

Highlighted Festivals

Two prominent festivals celebrated during the Baisakh month are Akshaya Tritiya and Mohini Ekadashi. Akshaya Tritiya is widely observed by Hindus and Jains across India and Nepal. It serves as a day to commence new ventures, weddings, and acts of charity, while refraining from investments in gold, precious metals, gems, or property. Meanwhile, Mohini Ekadashi is revered for its ability to absolve sins for those who observe fasting on this day.

By adhering to the rituals and festivities of the Baisakh month, Hindus embrace a time of spiritual significance and auspicious beginnings.