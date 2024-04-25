Oust BJD govt for overall development, says Shah

Sonepur: Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah on Thursday urged the people to oust Naveen Patnaik-led BJD government in the election by alleging that maximum number of poor people live in Odisha despite it being a mineral-rich State.

Addressing an election rally in Sonepur in western Odisha, a stronghold of the BJP, Shah said, “I appeal to the people of Odisha to send 20 MPs to Lok Sabha and bless the BJP to form a government in Odisha for the overall development of the State.” He also alleged that the State government is being run by officers.

“You have given power to Naveen Patnaik for 25 years and now give five years to BJP. We will ensure that the State will march ahead with development as happened in other States run by the double-engine government,” he said.