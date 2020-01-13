CM Jagan Reddy to visit Gudivada on Tuesday to witness the bull racing event

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to visit the Krishna district tomorrow (Tuesday) on the eve of Sankranti to witness the bullfight festival. Following the Chief Minister's visit, the ministers have made arrangements at Gudivada. Krishna District SP and Collector have reviewed the arrangements. Minister Kodali Nani confirmed the details of the Chief Minister's visit.

On the other hand, the chief ministers of the two Telugu states scheduled to meet today. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has reached his residence in Hyderabad. Officials said that the two CM's would visit at Pragati Bhavan, the official residence of the Telangana Chief Minister, at noon on Monday. The officials of the two Telugu states also will preside over the meeting.

The meeting will mainly focus on resolving pending issues between the two states. Chief Ministers of the two states will discuss the unresolved AP Bhavan division, the division of power workers issues mentioned in 9th and 10th Schedule.