CM Jagan seeks people’s support for effective rollout of schemes

Idupulapaya (YSR district): Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has sought cooperation of the people for effective implementation of various welfare schemes introduced by the State government.

The Chief Minister held a review meeting on the ongoing developmental works under the Pulivendula Area Development Authority (PADA).

People’s representatives, farmers, Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha and District Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that it was a mammoth task for any government to implement so many welfare schemes effectively. He said Pulivendula was witnessing rapid development due to the cooperation being extended by the local people.

He thanked the people of Pulivendula constituency who had extended full support to him and helped him become the Chief Minister of the State following the death of his father and former Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy.

Responding to a grievance from the farmers that they were being paid less compensation for the lands given to the government for various purposes, the Chief Minister instructed the Collector to pay them adequate compensation following the set rules.

He said every eligible beneficiary irrespective of political affiliation, caste, creed and religion should be covered under the welfare schemes. The farmers thanked the Chief Minister for ensuring availability of adequate water in Chitravathi and Paidipalem reservoirs by spending crores of rupees.

District in-charge Minister Audimulapu Suresh, Kadapa MP Y S Avinash Reddy, PADA OSD Anilkumar Reddy and others were present.