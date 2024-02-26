CM Jagan to chair meeting with all 175 candidates tomorrow

Amaravati: The time for the elections in Andhra Pradesh is approaching. All major parties are announcing candidates. On the other hand, Chief Minister Jagan is determined to come to power for the second time. YSRCP is advancing with the aim of winning the elections. Many candidates have already been changed. Tickets are allotted to winning horses only. On the other hand, Jagan is going to hold a key meeting to prepare the party ranks for the elections.

This meeting will be held at CK Convention in Mangalagiri on February 27. All the leaders of 175 assemblies are attending this meeting. About 2 thousand leaders will participate in the meeting. Jagan will guide the leaders in this meeting with the aim of ‘Why not 175’. Leaders will be briefed on how to conduct election duties and how to counter criticism from opponents. On the other hand, Jagan's preparatory meeting will be held in Kuppam on Monday.