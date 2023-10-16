CM Jagan to inaugurate Infosys Development Centre today

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts to participate in various programmes scheduled to be held on Monday.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to arrive here at 10:20 am. He will inaugurate Infosys Development Centre located at IT Hill No.3 at Madhurawada. He will reach the venue in a helicopter.

Jagan Mohan Reddy will interact with the Infosys management and deliver a speech. During the programme, the Chief Minister will also launch beach cleaning machines.

From Madhurawada, he will proceed to Parawada in Anakapalli district and interact with people’s representatives.

Later, Jagan will take part in the inauguration of Eugia Sterile Pvt Ltd located in the Pharma City in Parawada. Similarly, the Chief Minister will participate in the inauguration of Laurus Lab unit-2 formulation block and unveil the LSPL unit 2.

A groundbreaking ceremony will be conducted for Laurus Lab unit 11 and LSPL unit 3. Later, an interaction programme is scheduled with CEO, directors and other dignitaries. The Chief Minister will depart from Visakhapatnam airport at 3.20 pm. Meanwhile, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Audimulapu Suresh inspected the arrangements made for the Chief Minister’s visit at IT Hill No.3 in Madhurawada.

The Minister made several suggestions to the officials at the venue. He was accompanied by IT Minister G Amarnath, Visakhapatnam District Collector A Mallikarjuna, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Commissioner C M Saikanth Varma, among others.