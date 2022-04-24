CM Jagan to inaugurate Musafir Khana on April 27

Vijayawada: Everything is set for the inauguration of Musafir Khana constructed by the State government at a cost of Rs 14 crore near Vijayawada West Railway booking office in West Assembly constituency limits. The VMC has taken up the responsibility of the construction and handed over to the Andhra Pradesh State Waqf Board.

The State government constructed Musafir Khana, which is a function hall. The 100-year-old building was demolished about six years ago and now the new building is completed.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate Musafir Khana function hall cum shopping complex on April 27. The G+3 building has two function halls and kitchen facility for cooking food. A total of 15 shops are constructed in the ground floor. Besides, space is provided for parking vehicles in the stilt. The VMC has constructed the building with fire safety norms, marble flooring, two lifts and facility of generators.

Musafir Khana is well known for performing marriages nearly 100 years in the city. Compared to commercial function halls, Musafir Khana is very economical. Consequently, a large number of people preferred Musafir Khana for performing marriages and doing other functions.

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar recently inspected the arrangements for the inauguration. VMC chief engineer M Prabhakar told the media here on Sunday that the Musafir Khana building has facilities like two function halls, two lifts, generators, vehicle parking facility and fire safety norms etc and is ready for inauguration.