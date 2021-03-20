CM Jagan to inaugurate Orvakal Airport on March 26

Kurnool: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will formally inaugurate Orvakal Airport on March 26.

Collector G Veera Pandiyan accompanied Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy and Special Chief Secretary (Industries) Karikala Vallavan during an inspection of Orvakal Airport on Friday and reviewed the arrangements for the Chief Minister's visit. Speaking to media persons, the Collector said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will be visit Kurnool on March 26 to inaugurate the Orvakal Airport.

The first flight will be operated to Orvakal from Bengaluru on March 28. Later, flights to Vizag and Chennai and back to Orvakal would be operated regularly, the Collector said.

In the coming days, flights heading towards Hyderabad, Tirupati and Vijayawada would also halt at the airport.

Earlier, the Finance Minister, Panyam MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy and the Collector inspected the passenger terminal, runway and VIP lounge at the airport. The officials also visited Jagannatha Gattu and inspected the site proposed for the construction of Silver Jubilee College building.

SP Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli, Joint Collector Rama Sunder Reddy, DRDA Project Director Srinivasulu, R&B SEJayarami Reddy, RDO Venkatesulu and others were present.