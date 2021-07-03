CM Jagan to make maiden visit to Rayadurgam town on July 8

Anantapur: Minister for Roads and Buildings M Sankara Narayana said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will be paying his maiden visit to Rayadurgam town on July 8 to participate in a slew of programmes on the invitation of MLA Kapu Ramachandra Reddy.

Addressing a meeting to coordinate the arrangements, convened by district collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan here on Friday, Narayana called upon district officials to make the Chief Minister's first visit after coming to power, to the district a grand success.

The meeting was also attended by MP Talari Rangaiah and MLA T Prakash Reddy, Ushasri Charan School education monitoring committee chairman Sambasiva Reddy, SP B Sathya Yesubabu and joint collectors A Siri, Nishanth Kumar and Gangadhar Goud.

Narayana said that the Chief Minister will participate in a public meeting at Molakalmuru road. He said that face masks and sanitisers should be made available for all the participants in the public meeting. He added that the Chief Minister will also participate in Rythu Dinothsavam celebrations at the market yard.

The Collector said that various departments will set up stalls to showcase district development. She said that thermal scanning points will be arranged at the public meeting and face masks will be supplied to participants. All departments have been entrusted with the local arrangements at the meeting places. SP Yesu Babu said tight security arrangements will be in place at the meeting venues.

A road should be laid from the local helipad connecting to the main road.