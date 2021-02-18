CM Jagan to visit Antarvedi tomorrow

Kakinada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Antarvedi in East Godavari district on February 19. During the visit, CM will participate in the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Kalyanotsavam celebrations at Antarvedi.

On Friday, CM will leave Tadepalli camp office at 10.30 am and reach helipad at Tadepalli at 10.35 am. From Tadepalli helipad, he will land at Antarvedi fishing harbour at 11.20 am. He will reach the temple with protocol at 11.30 am. He will perform special puja to Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy and Goddess of Sri Rajya Lakshmi Ammavaru at 11.50 am.

After Veda Asirwachanam, the Vedic pandits will present the prasadam to CM at 11.55 am.

Later, he will visit the newly built chariot of the temple at 12 noon. He will inaugurate the new chariot at 12.25 pm. After the programme, CM will depart Antarvedi at 12.30 pm.