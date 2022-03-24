CM Jagan turns tables on TDP

Vijayawada: The YSRCP government lashed out at the TDP for taking up a malicious campaign against the government over liquor policy.

Replying to a short discussion on the liquor policy, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that welfare schemes were the brands of YSRCP government while brands like President Medal, Boom-Boom beer, Governor Reserve, Powerstar 999 are the brands of Chandrababu Naidu. Taking pot shots at Naidu, the Chief Minister said the surname of Chandrababu Naidu should be Sara Chandrababu.

He said the government did not give permission to any new distillery or brewery since it came to power in 2019. He alleged that J-brands were given permission during Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP government, where almost 254 brands were brought. He said out of 20 distilleries permission for 14 were given during the TDP regime. While this government brought medical colleges, the TDP introduced new brands of liquor as part of Chandranna Kanuka. He said Visakha Distillery belongs to TDP leader Ayyanna Patrudu, PMK Distilleries is owned by a relative of former TDP minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, and Sri Krishna Distilleries is owned by Adi Keshavulu Naidu and SPY Distilleries by SPY Reddy, who all belong to the TDP. He said the liquor that is being supplied in the state was processed and distilled by licensed distilleries.

Liquor rates have been increased to keep the poor people away from consumption and the government has taken over retail trade through the AP State Beverages Corporation and reduced the number of shops from 4,380 to 2,934 and no changes were made to liquor manufacturing policy, CM added. Referring to the deaths in Jangareddygudem, the chief minister said that they were natural deaths and not due to consumption of illicit liquor.

He said that the government has brought SEB to tackle the illicit liquor menace and registered over one lakh cases in just two- and-a- half years, while the previous government had only registered 1.82 lakh cases in their five-year rule. He claimed that only his government had effectively curbed the menace of cheap liquor.