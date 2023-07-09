CM Jagan virtually lays stone for Oberai's 7-star hotel in Tirupati

Tirupati: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has laid the foundation stone for the seven star hotel to be established in Tirupati by the Oberai group of hotels. At a programme organised at Gandikota of Kadapa district on Sunday, CM Jagan has performed bhumi Puja and virtually unveiled the plaque along with two other hotels at Gandikota and Visakhapatnam. So far AP has no 7-star hotels and once completed these three facilities will bring a seachange in AP tourism front.

The state tourism department has allocated 20 acres of land on Alipiri-Zoo park road in Tirupati as part of promoting tourism and to attract national and international tourists. Oberai will establish a 7-star hotel cum resort with an estimated outlay of Rs.250 crores and provide employment to 1500 people. Minister for tourism RK Roja, deputy CM Amzad Basha, district in-charge minister Suresh, Oberai hotel MD Vikram Oberai, special CS of tourism department Rajat Bhargav, MP Avinash Reddy, MLAs and others were present.

District Collector K Venkataraman Reddy, joint collector DK Balaji, tourism department officials Dr Ramana Prasad, M Giridhar Reddy and Rupendranath Reddy attended the virtual programme.