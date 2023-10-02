Live
CM Jagan’s madness has reached peaks: Nara Lokesh
TDP youth leader Nara Lokesh was furious over cases filed against 60 people for blowing whistles during the Motha Mogiddam event
Amaravati: The Motha Mogiddam programme called by TDP received a large response from the party's fans. However, TDP youth leader Nara Lokesh was furious over cases filed against 60 people for blowing whistles during the event. If you blow the whistle, will you call the police station and ask, he questioned.
Looking at YSRCP behavior, Lokesh said that they had seen the news of Chandrababu's arrest on TV, and are filing cases on who wore yellow clothes and using bicycle brand agar battis. 'Do one thing... file a case of treason and hang them instead of torturing the ranks,' he said. He said that Jagan's madness has reached the peak. He criticized the one who gave the orders to file cases, but what has happened to the one who implemented it. To this extent, he responded as an X platform.