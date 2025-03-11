CM keen to adopt WFH concept to bolster women empowerment

Vijayawada: The state government has been making efforts to promote work from home (WFH) concept for women empowerment. As part of it the government has been making efforts to promote neighbourhood and co working systems and provide necessary training for women.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu conducted a review meeting on government services and work from home systems at the Secretariat on Monday.

As part of promoting work from home culture the state government has taken up survey through village and ward secretariats staff. The set up a target to survey 2.68 cr people and so far, completed survey of 82.06 lakh people. As many as 20.43 lakh people expressed willingness to work under work from home concept. Now the government started identifying buildings in villages to. set up working stations.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to discuss with Companies to impart Training to people to get services under work from home.

In providing government services through WhatsApp, the officials said As of now 200 services are available through WhatsApp. The CM said bring awareness among people on WhatsApp Governance and services. He said drones should be used for surveillance, including night patrolling minimizing police presence.

The Chief Minister also reviewed on public response towards civic and revenue services. He directed the officials to initiate steps to get hundred per cent satisfaction among people on government services by rendering quality services.