CM launches drive to drain flood-hit farmlands

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to act on a war footing to drain flooded fields across Andhra Pradesh and protect standing crops damaged by Cyclone Montha.

The Chief Minister, who reviewed the post-cyclone situation with senior officials on Friday, ordered immediate use of satellite imagery to identify submerged agricultural areas and ensure complete water diversion by Saturday.

Naidu instructed the Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS) and agricultural departments to release constituency-wise satellite images, enabling local MLAs, public representatives and field officers to coordinate crop protection measures. “All departments must work together at the ground level to ensure that no farmer suffers losses,” he said, urging the administration to adopt scientific methods and consult agricultural experts to prevent crop rot.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that around 60 per cent of agricultural fields in Bapatla district remain inundated, the highest in the State. While most areas are expected to be cleared by Saturday, Bapatla district authorities have sought additional time until Sunday to drain the fields.

Naidu also directed officials to prepare and send a preliminary damage assessment report to the Centre immediately, seeking urgent financial assistance. He said a central team should be invited for a field inspection to evaluate crop loss and infrastructure damage. “The final report should be comprehensive, but immediate relief must not wait. I will speak personally with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the State’s requirements,” he told officials.

During the review, officials reported that flood levels in the Krishna river have started receding. The Chief Minister emphasized the need for close monitoring of reservoir inflows and the safety of irrigation structures.

As part of post-cyclone recovery efforts, Naidu instructed that a felicitation ceremony be held on Saturday morning to honour around 100 officials and personnel who excelled in Cyclone Montha rescue and relief operations.

The Chief Minister’s emphasis on satellite mapping and rapid field coordination marks a shift toward tech-enabled disaster response. Officials said that real-time data integration through RTGS is helping pinpoint affected areas, track drainage progress, and prioritise resource deployment, ensuring that Montha’s agricultural impact is contained swiftly and effectively.