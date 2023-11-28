CM launches state-level mega sports event ‘Adudam Andhra’

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday launching 50-day ‘Adudam Andhra’ sports festival said that he was thrilled to announce the launching of biggest statewide sports tournament with matches held at every single Sachivalayam.

He said that the initiative was taken to ensure that youth have best opportunities and support to nurture their sporting talent. He appealed to the youngsters to participate in the sports festival to become the next sports champions of our country.

The online registrations for participating in the statewide sports events started on Monday. Aspiring youth can register their names by calling 1902 or at their respective village and ward secretariats.

Interested sportspersons (boys and girls above 15 years) can register their names by visiting this official website – https://aadudamandhra.ap.gov.in/

The tournaments will be held from December 15 to February 3, 2024. The competitions will be held in cricket, volleyball, kabaddi, kho-kho and ball badminton at Assembly constituency level, district and state levels.

The total prize money will be more than Rs 12 crore.

