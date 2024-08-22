CM makes suggestions to enhance ease of booking

Vijayawada : Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday conducted a review meeting on the status of sand supplies and implementation of free sand policy with the Mines Department officials at the Secretariat.

During the review, the Chief Minister suggested certain improvements in the implementation mechanism to enhance the ‘ease of booking’ for consumers, facilitate transportation, streamline operations and strengthen the vigilance mechanism.

Booking process shall be segregated from the supplies to prevent over-crowding at the supply points. Separate centres shall be maintained for booking of the sand by consumers. A standardised invoice format will be introduced for bookings. These centres collect all the details of consumers and handover an invoice to the consumers with the details of mobile number, vehicle number, payment details and rate of transportation.

A delivery slot shall also be listed in the invoice based on the supply capacity of the reaches/ stockyards.

Vehicles without booking invoices and which are not scheduled for lifting on a particular day shall not be permitted to visit the reach/stockyard. District police shall maintain check-posts at all the supply points to allow only the vehicles with valid invoices. Further, resources shall be strengthened to enhance the loading capacity in the stockyards.

Transportation rates shall be fixed and notified. Vehicle empanelment process shall be initiated immediately ensuring only the registered and verified vehicles are used for transportation. Strict action will be taken against transporters found collecting in excess of standardised charges.

Public can submit grievances through a toll-free number 1800-599-4599 or email-id: [email protected].

Further, feedback shall be collected from the consumers on a daily basis through IVRS. District Collectors should daily submit a detailed report on the operations, complaints registered and action taken to the government. Any non-compliance with the rules and regulations, illegal mining or transportation, collection of excess charges shall be strictly dealt with. The Chief Minister will be reviewing the free sand supply daily.

