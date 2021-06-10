CM Jagan Mohan Reddy meets Amit Shah

New Delhi, June 10: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the latter's residence and held discussions for over one and a half hour.

During the discussion, The Chief Minister said Andhra Pradesh is committed to the concept of balanced regional development and decentralization of governance and hence planning to decentralize capital functions at three locations with. Executive Capital at Visakhapatnam, Legislative Capital at Amaravati and Judicial Capital at Kurnool. In this regard the Government of Andhra Pradesh has promulgated, "Andhra Pradesh Decentralization and Inclusive Development of All Region Act, 2020" in the month of August 2020, he said. The Chief Minister has requested the Union Home Minister to direct the concerned authorities to initiate the process of re-notification of locating the High Court of Andhra Pradesh at Kurnool and also brought it to his notice that the proposal was also part of BJP's official manifesto for 2019 state elections. The Chief Minister said Andhra Pradesh has been faced with many challenges due to the poor financial situation and In order to make the State systemically stronger and "Atmanirbhar" (self-reliant), it is imperative that Andhra Pradesh is accorded Special Category Status and added that the approval of Special Status would entitle Andhra Pradesh for more Central grants resulting in proportional reduction of financial burden on the bifurcated state, creation of jobs on the back of new industries, and attainment of fiscal self-reliance due to the enhanced tax base. The Chief Minister had asked for sanction of 13 Medical Colleges and financial assistance to them. He said an amount of Rs 3,299 crore related to subsidy for PDS rice has to be released by Ministry of Food & Civil Supplies for the state of Andhra Pradesh.

The Chief Minister has requested to release pending dues of Rs. 4,652.70 Crores and Enhancement of Annual Person Days for Work per Family from 100 to 150 days by Ministry of Rural Development. He asked to release pending dues of Rs.529.95 Crores towards Rural Local Body Grants related to 14th Finance Commission and to release pending dues of Rs.497 Crores for financial year 2020-21 related to 15th finance commission and to extend support to rejuvenate and make AP Power sector more robust like surrendering of costly thermal power allocation of Kudgi & Valluru (M/s NTECL) plants, supporting Telangana DISCOMs under Atmanirbhar program by extending conditional loans, restructuring debt, that is an outstanding high cost debt of about Rs 50,000 Crores exists on the books of AP Power utilities. In view of the severe financial distress of AP power utilities, it is requested that this debt may be restructured appropriately and provide financial assistance for reverse pumped storage project in Upper Sileru,

He also asked to give assent to Andhra Pradesh DISHA Bills: Criminal Law (Andhra Pradesh Amendment) Bill, 2019, Andhra Pradesh Disha (Special Courts for Specified Offences against Women and Children) Bill, 2020 and Andhra Pradesh Land Titling Authority Bill 2020

The Chief Minister has requested to establish the Central Tribal University within the tribal sub plan area.