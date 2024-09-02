CM Naidu enquires about flood situation in Eluru dist

Eluru: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed Minister for Housing, Information and Public Relations Kolusu Parthasarathy to take strict measures to prevent any loss of life or property due to heavy rains in Eluru district.

On Sunday, Naidu enquired about the current situation in Eluru district due to the heavy rains. Through telephone, Minister Parthasarathy apprised the Chief Minister of the current situation in the district and said that due to heavy rains, strong measures have been taken to prevent any loss of life and property in Eluru district and the situation is under control at present.

Minister told the Chief Minister that due to the early warning of the Eluru district administration, they were able to ensure that there was no damage in the district due to heavy rains.

He said that control rooms have been set up in district, division and mandal level revenue offices and the situation is being reviewed with the officials from time to time and steps have been taken to avoid any accidents at the causeways.

The mandal special officers are staying in the respective mandals and are ready to face any situation. The people of low-lying areas of Nuzvid mandal have been shifted to safe areas. The State Disaster Response Force has also been prepared in the Nuzvid area. A rehabilitation centre has been set up for 200 people at Zilla Parishad Girls’ High School in Nuzvid and food and accommodation facilities have been provided.

In view of the rising water level of Godavari flood water at Bhadrachalam and Tammileru water level at Nagireddygudem, the people of the respective coastal areas have been alerted and moved to safer areas. He said that the slums and dilapidated buildings have been identified in the district and the people are being moved to safer places.

The Chief Minister instructed Minister Parthasarathy to keep him informed of the situation in the district from time-to-time.