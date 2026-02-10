CM Naidu for Delhi to press for funds

Amaravati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu left for New Delhi on Monday, setting the stage for a packed day of high-level discussions with the Union government aimed at securing financial support and expediting key projects for Andhra Pradesh. On Tuesday, the Chief Minister will hold a series of meetings, from morning to evening, with five senior Central ministers. His schedule includes talks with Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil, Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

According to official sources, Naidu will raise issues related to pending and proposed infrastructure projects, Centrally-sponsored schemes, and sector-specific programmes covering water resources, agriculture, railways, and internal security. Allocation of central funds and faster approvals for Andhra Pradesh’s development priorities are expected to dominate the discussions.

The meetings come at a time when the State government is pushing for higher capital investment, improved fiscal support, and early execution of long-pending projects, including those linked to irrigation, transport connectivity, and agricultural growth. The Chief Minister is also expected to highlight Andhra Pradesh’s reform agenda and its efforts to strengthen ease of doing business and governance.