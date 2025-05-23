Live
- Mizoram pip Punjab on penalties to enter Swami Vivekananda Men’s U20 NFC semis
- 2019 assault case: BJP MLA Mishrilal Yadav sentenced to three months jail
- Tammareddy Bharadwaja unveils Dhanush Raghumudri’s ‘Thank You Dear’ first look
- Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ shoot to kickstart in June
- ‘Atlas Cycle Attagaru Petle’ gets a grand launch
- ‘Ghatikachalam’ promises a suspenseful theatrical treat on May 31
- ‘Gurtimpu’ title poster creates curiosity
- Sangeeth Shobhan’s ‘Gamblers’ set for June 6th release
- ‘Thug Life’ will be a bigger hit than its lead actor: Kamal Haasan
- Timeless Nail Polish Shades That Never Go Out of Style
CM Naidu meets Union Minister Prahlad Joshi, tweets about rooftop solar scheme
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is currently in Delhi, where he is engaging in a series of discussions with Union Ministers.
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is currently in Delhi, where he is engaging in a series of discussions with Union Ministers. This morning, he met with Minister of New Renewable Energy, Prahlad Joshi, and subsequently shared his impressions via social media.
Naidu described the meeting as satisfactory, highlighting his request for Andhra Pradesh to be included in the PM Suryagarh Mukti Bijli Yojana Rooftop Solar Capacity Allocation Scheme. He emphasised the importance of enabling solar installations for 20 lakh households within the Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) communities.
In his tweet, the Chief Minister outlined his plan to facilitate the installation of solar panels on rooftops, offering a subsidy of up to Rs 10,000 for Backward Class (BC) households within each constituency. He expressed confidence in reducing electricity prices through collaboration with the Centre, as well as contributing to cleaner energy solutions.
During the meeting, Naidu formally requested that rooftop solar allocations for the targeted 20 lakh SC and ST households be expedited, urging the Centre to approve the proposal put forth by the Andhra Pradesh Distribution Companies (APDSCs) as early as possible. Under this initiative, eligible households would receive free rooftop solar systems, thereby promoting greater access to renewable energy resources across the state.