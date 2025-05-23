CM Naidu meets Union Minister Prahlad Joshi, tweets about rooftop solar scheme

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is currently in Delhi, where he is engaging in a series of discussions with Union Ministers. This morning, he met with Minister of New Renewable Energy, Prahlad Joshi, and subsequently shared his impressions via social media.

Naidu described the meeting as satisfactory, highlighting his request for Andhra Pradesh to be included in the PM Suryagarh Mukti Bijli Yojana Rooftop Solar Capacity Allocation Scheme. He emphasised the importance of enabling solar installations for 20 lakh households within the Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) communities.

In his tweet, the Chief Minister outlined his plan to facilitate the installation of solar panels on rooftops, offering a subsidy of up to Rs 10,000 for Backward Class (BC) households within each constituency. He expressed confidence in reducing electricity prices through collaboration with the Centre, as well as contributing to cleaner energy solutions.

During the meeting, Naidu formally requested that rooftop solar allocations for the targeted 20 lakh SC and ST households be expedited, urging the Centre to approve the proposal put forth by the Andhra Pradesh Distribution Companies (APDSCs) as early as possible. Under this initiative, eligible households would receive free rooftop solar systems, thereby promoting greater access to renewable energy resources across the state.