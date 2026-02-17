CM Naidu orders governance overhaul

Amaravati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to simplify government procedures and review outdated laws to make public services easier to access.

At a real-time governance review held at his camp office on Monday, Naidu said technology must drive good governance. “Services should reach people without friction,” he told officials. He ordered the formation of a committee to study how rules and processes can be streamlined.

Naidu stressed that even with digital systems in place, citizens still face hurdles in payments and service delivery. He called for greater automation and stronger integration across departments. He also pushed for a statewide digital literacy drive.

The Chief Minister said all 8.2 lakh government employees and officials should undergo skill training to improve performance.

He asked departments to offer both online and offline courses. Annual reports, he said, must reflect measurable efficiency.

He congratulated officers for their presentations at the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) centre during the visit of Bill Gates. He said demonstrations on Data Lake systems, Aware 2.0, WhatsApp Governance, People’s Perception analytics, Agent Space AI search tools, the Sanjeevani health platform and Amaravati development plans had impressed the Gates Foundation chief. He urged officials to align future collaborations with the State’s priorities.

Naidu told departments to maintain top standards in welfare schemes and public services. He asked officials to actively seek public feedback.

He called for better quality and taste in food served at Anna canteens. He also directed improvements in BC, SC, ST and minority hostels. The best-performing hostel in the state, he said, should become the benchmark for all others.

On law and order, Naidu said visible policing is critical, especially in crimes against women. He asked the police to step up efforts to reduce crime and intensify the crackdown on marijuana and narcotics. The Home Department, he added, must brief the media regularly on anti-drug action.

He also directed municipal bodies to ensure regular garbage clearance and prevent contaminated water supply. With the monsoon approaching, he called for preemptive measures to curb seasonal diseases. Naidu encouraged wider use of drones across departments to improve monitoring and service delivery.

Information and Public Relations Minister K Parthasarathy, Chief Secretary K Vijayanand and officials participated.