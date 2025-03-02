CM Naidu showers bonanza on Chittoor

Tirupati : Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday laid the foundation stone for Rs 30.5-crore worth of rural road works in Gan-gadhara Nellore constituency, Chittoor district. The project, un-dertaken by the Panchayat Raj Department under MGNREGA, aims to enhance rural connectivity.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister distributed NTR Bharosa pensions at Gangadhara Nellore SC Colony. He was accompa-nied by District Collector Sumit Kumar and other officials who provided insights into various government initiatives. During his visit, the CM toured multiple stalls set up by govern-ment departments, showcasing developmental programs and welfare schemes. The District Water Management Agency presented schemes such as the Horticulture Plantation Farm Pond, Stree Nidhi liveli-hood loans, Lak Pati Didi scheme, Unnathi zero-interest loans (SC/ST Sub Plan), bank linkage beneficiaries, and the NTR Bharosa Pension Scheme.

Housing Department: Provided updates on ongoing housing pro-jects in the district. Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry, and Sericulture Departments: Demonstrated initiatives like the Livestock Inspection Scheme under the Rashtriya Gokul Mission, drone usage in farming, high-protein paddy varieties, hydroponic cultivation, and integrated pest management for mango crops. Panchayati Raj Engineering Department & NHAI: Displayed pho-tographs of road repair works in the district at the Global Best Logistics stall. White jute dolls, terracotta toys, and agricultural advancements such as value addition in sugarcane, mango intercropping, pack houses, fruit covers, and pruning techniques were also exhibited.

Skilling and Employment Stall featured initiatives under the PM Vishwakarma Yojana by the District Skill Development Organisa-tion. Amrutha from Maredpalle in GD Nellore Mandal was com-mended for creating an embroidery portrait of the CM using computer embroidery techniques.

The Welfare Department for Differently-Abled and Senior Citizens distributed 20 laptops and two scooters worth Rs. 1.45 lakh to 20 beneficiaries.

Emergency & Fuel Stall: Highlighted solar rooftop net meter systems under the PM Surya Yojana, Jagjivan Jyothi Scheme, and incentives for goldsmiths and handloom weavers. As part of the Andhra Pradesh Micro Irrigation Project, the Chief Minister distributed drip irrigation equipment worth Rs. 4.2 crore to 704 beneficiaries, covering 567 hectares in GD Nellore con-stituency. Additionally, he handed over eight auto rickshaws to beneficiar-ies. These vehicles were funded by MLA Dr. V.M. Thomas at a cost of Rs. 3.5 lakh each.