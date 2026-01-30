CM Naidu to lead Guinness Record attempt for e-cycle distribution in Kuppam tomorrow

Chittoor: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu will visit his home constituency Kuppam from Friday (January 30) to February 1, with the highlight being a large-scale electric cycle distribution event aimed at entering the Guinness Book of World Records.

District Collector Sumit Kumar announced the schedule on Thursday. On January 31, the Chief Minister will officially inaugurate the distribution of 5,026 electric cycles at a public meeting near Thulasinayananapalli in Santhipuram Mandal. The cycles will be given to beneficiaries on subsidy, and the programme aims to create a Guinness World Record by completing the distribution within 24 hours.

Ahead of the event, the Collector inspected the e-cycle distribution counters at Gudipalli and interacted with beneficiaries, who expressed satisfaction with the arrangements. He said the cycles are being distributed across 32 mandals under the supervision of the DRDA, MEPMA and the Transport Department. Each e-cycle can run up to 40 kilometres on a single four-hour charge, offering an eco-friendly travel option for both rural and urban residents.

Apart from the record attempt, the Chief Minister will take part in several development programmes, receive public grievances, distribute NTR Bharosa pensions, and meet TDP party workers during his three-day visit to Kuppam.

CM Naidu will fly by special helicopter to Agasthe International School helipad in Gudipalli Mandal at 2 pm on Friday. From there, he will inaugurate the Swarna Navadisha Centre in Kuppam municipality. He will also unveil a 100-foot national flag in Kangundi, visit the Kangundi homestay, and inspect the Bouldering Festival site. Same day night, he will stay at his residence in Shivapuram, Shantipuram Mandal.

On January 31, the CM will receive public grievances at his residence in the morning. He will distribute NTR Bharosa Pensions to beneficiaries in Beggilapalli Panchayat, Gudipalli Mandal. On February 1, the CM will hold meetings with TDP cadre from four mandals in Kuppam constituency.