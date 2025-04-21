CM Naidu’s birthday celebrated

Vizianagaram: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s birthday celebrations were organised in all constituencies on a grand scale.

MLA Bonela Vijayachandra of Parvathipuram said that CM Chandrababu Naidu has been instrumental in the rapid development of the state.

He said that Naidu has been tirelessly working to secure the second position in national development rankings within just ten months of his administration. In Parvathipuram, MLA Vijayachandra celebrated Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s 75th birthday in a remarkable manner.

The event began with floral tributes to TDP founder and former Chief Minister Dr NT Rama Rao. This was followed by interfaith prayers conducted by religious leaders, symbolising unity and offering blessings for Naidu’s health and leadership.

The celebrations included a cake-cutting ceremony attended by coalition leaders, party workers, and supporters. Vijayachandra emphasised that attracting investments worth Rs. 7.8 lakh crores in a short period reflects Naidu’s vision and tireless work ethic.

“At 75, he still works 18 hours a day with unwavering dedication. It’s a privilege to work under such a legendary leader,” he stated, expressing confidence that Naidu will continue to lead for another 20 years with good health and vigor. As part of the celebrations, the MLA also participated in a mass Annadanam event at the old bus stand and distributed fruits and food to patients at the Parvathipuram Area Hospital.

TDP leaders B Jayaprakash Narayana, Majji Venkatesh, BJP District President Dwarapureddy Srinivasa Rao, and other leaders attended the programme.