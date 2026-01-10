Hansini shocks 3rd-seed Korean in women’s singles

Vadodara: Junior national table tennis champion Hansini Mathan shocked third seed Yoo Yerin of South Korea in the women’s singles opening round while Payas Jain and Syndrela Das packed off mixed doubles top seeds Akash Pal and Poymantee Baisya at the WTT Feeder Series 2026 here on Friday.

Hansini, 16, the youngest junior national champion in the country, produced her best performance to defeat world No. 78 Yoo 11-8, 11-3, 11-9. Meanwhile, the Jain–Das pair recovered from a tough opening game to beat Pal and Baisya 4-11, 11-6, 11-8, 10-12, 11-6 and advance to the next round. Hansini will face Korea’s Ryu Hanna in the pre-quarterfinals. Ryu had to work hard to beat another young Indian star Tanishka Kalbhairav 7-11, 11-7, 11-5, 9-11, 11-9 in the opening round. Hansini then teamed up with Sampada Bhiwandkar to upset third seeds Anusha Kutumbale and Baisya 9-11, 15-13, 11-4, 6-11, 12-10 in the women’s doubles first round. In men’s singles, Priyanuj Bhattacharya upset eighth seed Navid Shams of Iran 9-11, 11-8, 11-8, 11-4 to advance. He will meet Yashansh Malik in the second round.

Top seed in men’s section, Manush Shah defeated qualifier Parth Magar 11-7, 11-4, 11-4, while third seed Snehit Suravajjula and sixth-seeded Ankur Bhattacharjee also moved up, defeating Pratham Madlani (11-5, 11-7, 11-3) and Abhinandh Pradhivadhi (11-6, 3-11, 11-8, 11-6) respectively. In the pre-quarterfinals, Bhattacharjee will face Mudit Dani, who defeated Ved Sheth 11-7, 7-11, 11-6, 6-11, 11-6. Snehit will take on Divyansh Srivastava, who beat qualifier Balamurugan Rajasekaran 11-6, 11-9, 11-4.