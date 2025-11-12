CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu to visit Annamayya District today

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is set to visit Annamayya district today, where he will attend a housewarming ceremony for government-built pucca houses in Devagudipalli, located in the Chinnamandem mandal.

During his visit, CM Chandrababu is expected to engage with the beneficiaries of the pucca houses at a public forum, as well as interact with prominent social media personalities. In the evening, he will meet with party leaders and activists to discuss various issues.

In anticipation of the Chief Minister's visit, local police have implemented extensive security measures throughout the Chinnamandem area. The government has reportedly finalised all necessary arrangements for the event.