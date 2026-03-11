CM orders continuous review of Iran-US war impact on AP

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday directed officials to continuously monitor the impact of the ongoing Iran war on the state’s economy and diaspora, warning that trade and employment links with Gulf countries could be affected.

Chairing a review at the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) Centre in the Secretariat, the Chief Minister asked officials to assess developments regularly and take advance measures to prevent any crisis.

Naidu said sectors linked to exports and fuel supply should be closely watched. “The impact on commodities such as LPG, eggs and bananas must be monitored continuously. Officials should track developments in war-affected countries where Telugus are present and coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure the safety,” he said.

Naidu also reviewed several governance issues, including electricity supply, education, sand supply and implementation of investment agreements. When officials informed the CM that peak power demand has reached 14,013 megawatts this year, he instructed Discoms to conduct an energy audit to prevent potential disruptions in the power sector.

The CM asked education department officials to focus on issues such as syllabus implementation, quality of the Mid-Day Meal Scheme, and maintaining clean classrooms. He also suggested introducing chickpeas along with cereals on a pilot basis.

On technology initiatives, the CM directed officials to ensure the grounding of agreements signed with companies including IBM. He said AI Living Labs proposed by firms such as NexGen and BharatGen should begin operations from the next academic year.

Naidu also instructed officials to make the AI sandbox proposed by Kalibo available for startups within four months and suggested partnering NVIDIA with the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub. He directed officials to develop AI-based public services, including AI agronomists to assist farmers, AI tutors for students and AI doctors to provide basic medical advice through digital platforms.

The CM also asked officials to strengthen crime monitoring by integrating 14,000 CCTV cameras across the state into a central surveillance system. Naidu instructed officials to establish a Drone City at Orvakal, along with a drone flying track and a remote pilot training centre in collaboration with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.